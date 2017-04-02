6) Aspiring Missionaries Need Additional Training

The folks at Good Neighbor Insurance wrote this past week to recommend The Master’s Mission to those thinking about long-term service overseas. They train future missionaries for remote areas: Animal husbandry, clearing airstrips, plumbing, digging clean water wells, millwork, carpentry, veterinary help, general accounting, heavy construction, mechanics, diesel mechanics, solar systems, electrical, drafting, building small dams, as well as Bible classes and church planting.

http://www.mastersmission.org/about-us/

Or check out their video at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWn6t_NS1B4