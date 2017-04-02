We’ve mentioned it before, but — if you’re looking for a constituency management software and you don’t have an I.T. person, be sure to check out ZohoCRM. There are favorable free start-up options (you get a LOT, in fact, for zero dollars) and this software is working. We’re testing it via a non-org role — with the neighborhood where we live, just to keep track of all our neighbors. We have notes on all 580 houses in our subdivision now! (Non-NSA type of notes, mind you.) See the ZohoCRM help files at…
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/04/02 — Brigada Today
- 1) Prayermate is a Cool Prayer App
- 2) Learn How to Learn How (to Learn another Language)
- 3) Professional TEFL Certificate Online then Get a Job Overseas
- 4) Streetlights Bible app is just Plain Cool
- 5) Debriefing Event
- 6) Aspiring Missionaries Need Additional Training
- 7) E-Media Ministry needs COO
- 8) For Men Only — Renew, Refresh, Retune, Get Traction
- 9) Member Care Resources List from Team Expansion
- 10) Tribute to Cross-Cultural Worker Member Care Pioneers
- 11) Background on Shipping Laptops in Cargo Holds
- 12) ZohoCRM Continues to Impress
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: The Relevancy of the Bible for 2017
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/04/02 — Brigada Today
- 1) Prayermate is a Cool Prayer App
- 2) Learn How to Learn How (to Learn another Language)
- 3) Professional TEFL Certificate Online then Get a Job Overseas
- 4) Streetlights Bible app is just Plain Cool
- 5) Debriefing Event
- 6) Aspiring Missionaries Need Additional Training
- 7) E-Media Ministry needs COO
- 8) For Men Only — Renew, Refresh, Retune, Get Traction
- 9) Member Care Resources List from Team Expansion
- 10) Tribute to Cross-Cultural Worker Member Care Pioneers
- 11) Background on Shipping Laptops in Cargo Holds
- 12) ZohoCRM Continues to Impress
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: The Relevancy of the Bible for 2017
Recent Comments…