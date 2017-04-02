12) ZohoCRM Continues to Impress

We’ve mentioned it before, but — if you’re looking for a constituency management software and you don’t have an I.T. person, be sure to check out ZohoCRM. There are favorable free start-up options (you get a LOT, in fact, for zero dollars) and this software is working. We’re testing it via a non-org role — with the neighborhood where we live, just to keep track of all our neighbors. We have notes on all 580 houses in our subdivision now! (Non-NSA type of notes, mind you.) See the ZohoCRM help files at…

https://www.zoho.com/crm/help/overview.html