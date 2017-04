That’s the issue in question at…

http://www.magellancoalition.org/

as they struggle to re-introduce men, women, and young people of 2017 to the Word of God. To see some of their initial steps, go to Facebook, then search “Look Inside” — and see the video, “Apology.” Their humble, straight-forward engagement will, we predict, go far with some. What’s your take on these videos for the context in which *you* work?