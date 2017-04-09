2) GMI to Offer Webinar about Online Mission Giving Project

Remember that Online Mission Giving Project (study) that GMI did? You’ll recall, they basically acted anonymously, giving a freewill offering via the online giving webpage for a bunch of different organizations, then they sat back to experience the next six months with each org, learning everything they could about what felt good and what didn’t. Then they wrote up their experiences and offered the results to all of us for $5. Love it. Well next Tuesday, they’ll be hitting some highlights from the report and interviewing reps from agencies that were commended for their online giving experience and follow-up. You can register on the GMI site:

http://www.gmi.org/connections/webinars