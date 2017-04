Trying to figure out how to introduce disciple making movement principles to your group or church? Try this free 90-second video …

https://vimeo.com/204087326

In a quick nutshell, it introduces not only the tools and skills, but also the online training course called Zume. It’s fast-paced, professional, and free. And it plays during your offering time. (Thanks for your work on this Kelsey!)

Zume Training Promo from Team Expansion on Vimeo.