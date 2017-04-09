What’s your favorite version of the The Easter Song? Would it be 2nd Chapter of Acts? Keith Green? Our favorite is currently this one…
But what’s yours? Either way, we should play this track this week!
One Response to 12) The Easter Song: What’s the Best Version?
Lloyd Colston 2017/04/13
Second Chapter of Acts all the way!