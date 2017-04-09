What’s your favorite version of the The Easter Song? Would it be 2nd Chapter of Acts? Keith Green? Our favorite is currently this one…
But what’s yours? Either way, we should play this track this week!
3 Responses to 12) The Easter Song: What’s the Best Version?
Lloyd Colston 2017/04/13
Second Chapter of Acts all the way!
Eric 2017/04/13
thanks for sharing, that was like hearing Kieth Green via the 2nd Chapter of Acts singers! definitely a pumper up as we head into good Friday
Editor 2017/04/13
Right Eric! We actually listened to the Keith Green version in the face-off and picked 2nd Chapter of Acts because, for some reason, it just sounded more Eastery with all those synths, high-pitched ladies choir voices, and great bass guitar lines. : ) But Keith was a close 2nd. : )