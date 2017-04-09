3 Responses to 12) The Easter Song: What’s the Best Version?

  1. Lloyd Colston 2017/04/13 Reply

    Second Chapter of Acts all the way!

  2. Eric 2017/04/13 Reply

    thanks for sharing, that was like hearing Kieth Green via the 2nd Chapter of Acts singers! definitely a pumper up as we head into good Friday

    • Editor 2017/04/13 Reply

      Right Eric! We actually listened to the Keith Green version in the face-off and picked 2nd Chapter of Acts because, for some reason, it just sounded more Eastery with all those synths, high-pitched ladies choir voices, and great bass guitar lines. : ) But Keith was a close 2nd. : )

