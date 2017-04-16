8) Follow-up on the Best Encryption Software

This past week, after reading our item, “Securing the Data on your Laptop,” at…

http://www.brigada.org/2017/04/09_20143

John wrote to say that he read that VeraCrypt was going “out of business.” If that’s the case, maybe it’s tough to justify installing that option as your data encryption software of choice. Is Bitlocker the only good option? Surely there’s something else. This is a challenge that needs revisiting. What’s your best option? Please click “Comment” under the web version of this item and tell your solution.