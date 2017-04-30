The NAAMC has a simple goal: to encourage African Americans to join the harvest. Today, millions of people live and die without hearing God’s good news. God is asking for people to go, will you respond with “send me?” In 2014, The National African American Missions Conference emerged from the partnership of the Great Commission Global Ministries and SIM USA. Their conference is slated for June 22-24 at the McLean Bible Church Conferencing Center. Learn more at…
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/04/30 — Brigada Today
- 1) Great Responses on “Which VPN Should we Use?”
- 2) Kingdom.Training is Almost Ready!
- 3) Where are the African American Missionaries? Here they are..
- 4) Rethinking Forum 2017 – Presented by Margnetwork.org
- 5) Missions Training And Church Planting Among Refugees In The USA
- 6) Looking to Start Grantwriting for your Org or Church?
- 7) Pick up a Fully Accredited MA Degree in Abrahamic Studies…
- 8) You’ll Never Grow Weary in Well-doing
- 9) What if Your Church Needs Deconstructed? What would that Look Like?
- 10) In Search of Collaborative Word Processing and Team Building
- 11) Great input on the Fundraising Question
- 12) Don’t Forget this Disciple Making Practices Video
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) Mission Frontiers Runs a Zume Edition
- 15-Subscription Information
