9) What if Your Church Needs Deconstructed? What would that Look Like?

Carpenter’s Home Church was a prominent Assemblies of God megachurch in Lakeland, Florida. Opened in 1985, the church claimed 5,000 worshipers at its peak. The church closed amidst financial scandal and dwindling attendance. Check out one person’s testimony…

Bummer that we sometimes give the church a bad rap, but in reality, everything she says in her video is so true… It’s where we go for healing, for comfort, for friends, for service, for inspiration, for worship, etc. Of course, the flip side is we live in a fallen world and Satan wants to destroy. He sure has his way sometimes. Super sad story.