1) It’s Not Too Late to Order Your 30 Days of Prayer booklets

Since 1993, WorldChristian.com has coordinated the “30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World.” You still have time to order your booklets. To learn more, just go directly to…

http://www.30daysprayer.com/booklets.php

There are booklets available for adults and kids both. Organized to coincide with Ramadan, one of the high points of the Muslim calendar during which adherents fast as a mark of their devotion, the event aims to raise awareness of and encourage new efforts to reach out to Muslims “around the world and across the street.”

