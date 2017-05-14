5) Help for Reentry from TRAIN International

Are you (or someone you love) planning to reenter your homeland after missionary service? July 9-14 is TRAIN International’s next ABIDE re-entry debriefing for global workers. ABIDE provides 5 days during which participants are able to process their cross-cultural experiences in both group and individual debriefing. Whole families are welcome as TRAIN offers both adult and TCK programs for all ages. Get equipped to navigate the challenges of re-entry and to move forward in renewal toward the next season of ministry. Visit their site to learn more or by watching a participant’s testimonial at:

http://traininternational.org/Abide.html

You can catch a great testimony from a worker who came back to her homeland at…

https://youtu.be/WXlxYbIVAxk

