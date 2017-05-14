10) Download the Story of Jesus in the Language You Love (5fish)

Click on your continent… then your country… then pick the language for which you’re searching. There will likely be *tons* of programs in your favorite language. I picked Amharic (which many Ethiopians speak) and was amazed. There were so many choices! You can also use apps for your smart devices — and take these stories wherever you go. And it’s all free! Thank you Global Recordings!!!
http://globalrecordings.net/en/5fish
Job well done!
Ted Bjorem 2017/05/23
Have used and can recommend this great resource. I used it for the Jesus film and some basic stories with a Nepali family that was attending our church.
They loved hearing familiar music in the background of the studies.