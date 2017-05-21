3) Joshua Project Just Released a New App that Gathers News/Photos

Every day, thousands of people visit the Joshua Project website and use Unreached of the Day to pray for some of the neediest people groups. Now, those same visitors can add to the information available by using the new photo and data gathering app. With it, they can take people group photos and send them directly to Joshua Project, add location data for improving people group maps, and even update information about a people group. Learn more about this and other JP apps at…

https://joshuaproject.net/resources/apps

And by the way, it’s available both for iOS and Android.