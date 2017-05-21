4) June 20th is World Refugee Sunday? What Will Your Church Do about it?

You, your church, or your group — you could make a difference. If you don’t believe us, just click to…

http://www.refugeehighway.net/world-refugee-sunday.html

Maybe you’ll find a “Cause” — or at least change your perspective. Please read and study options there this week. In our own org, we’ve felt compelled to do something — so we’re starting a work in Sicily. Your church or group could take the dare and start something there as well. No matter what, please don’t just sit back and do *nothing*. (Thanks to our friends at Missions Catalyst…

http://missionscatalyst.net/

for reminding us about June 20th!)