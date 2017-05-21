8) Helping MK’s/TCK’s Reenter

If you had a couple of missionary kids (or third-culture kids, as they’re being called now) and you couldn’t afford the MK reentry program at MTI, where would you go? Where would you send them? Of course, MTI is great. We know that. But suppose you can’t afford it. Would you send them to Train in Missouri?

http://www.traininternational.org/TRAIN_International/Welcome.html

Or are there books they could read or other workshops that are more affordable? What’s your best advice? Please click “Comment” after the web version of this item. Thanks for any help you can give!