11) What if you could Program a web App Instantly, Yourself, for free?

We registered (for free), did a little background reading (5 minutes), then opened it up and picked out a foundational app to use as our framework. 5 minutes later, we were inputting data! It’s that simple — *if* they have an app that does what you need. If they don’t, it gets more complicated really quickly. But at least it’s worth checking, in case someone has already written what you’re looking to do online!