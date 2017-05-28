2) First Peter: An Honor-Shame Paraphrase

Readers easily misinterpret Scripture for a simple reason: our modern culture is different than the Bible’s cultures. The new “honor-shame paraphrase” explains the cultural nuances of the Bible in insightful and accessible ways. This short book, “1 Peter: An Honor-Shame Paraphrase” (just $2.99), is ideal for personal devotions, teaching prep, and discipleship lessons, especially for people working cross-culturally. Learn more and buy at…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week May 2017 S M T W T F S « Apr 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31