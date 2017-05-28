4) Where Can we Learn How to Utilize Media to Launch a DMM?

There’s a great new source that just opened on the web for *free* this past week? Check out Kingdom training at..

https://kingdom.training/

The site uses an interview format combined with interesting videos and fill-in-the-blank questions to help you carefully analyze strategy and promotion. It ingeniously collects all your responses, feeding them back to you in a strategy document at the end of your interview. Love it. Hats off to the people at ____ (name withheld because of security) who make this knowledge base possible! And also, thanks for your humility and servant heart not to charge anything for it. Amazing.