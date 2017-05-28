11) The Story of Helen Berhane: Worship in the Wilderness

Our great friends at Missions Catalyst brought to light last week a new story in a super video, “Helen is an Eritrean gospel singer who spent 32 months imprisoned by the Eritrean authorities in a shipping container. Freezing cold at night and burning hot by day, and even tortured, Helen chose to worship. In her wilderness, God gave her a new song.” And we’re the better for it! Learn more at…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSRqIUOL-Eg