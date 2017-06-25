GRC is now providing their professional counseling and assessment/consult services online for Christian global workers anywhere outside the U.S. They use video/tele-conferencing platforms that ensure confidentiality and security. Check out their website to get started!
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/06/25 — Brigada Today
- 1) Nepal Christian Resources
- 2) Online Counseling for Christian Global Workers
- 3) Reconciliation and Peacemaking Studies
- 4) Family Education Conference for Global workers
- 5) Is Your Computer Protected Against this New Ransomware?
- 6) TESOL Training in Asia
- 7) How Much Life Insurance Does Your Group Recommend?
- 8) Suppose You Wanted to Learn to Speak Somali. One Person’s Answer:
- 9) The Culture Map (Book) Might Unlock Cultural Clashes
- 10) Missionary Singles Download Link (Corrected)
- 11) Videos Designed to Mentor Missions Advocates
- 12) Why Can’t We Catalogue Videos Like the Seventh-Day Adventists?
- 13) We’re Grateful for . . .
- 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/06/25 — Brigada Today
- 1) Nepal Christian Resources
- 2) Online Counseling for Christian Global Workers
- 3) Reconciliation and Peacemaking Studies
- 4) Family Education Conference for Global workers
- 5) Is Your Computer Protected Against this New Ransomware?
- 6) TESOL Training in Asia
- 7) How Much Life Insurance Does Your Group Recommend?
- 8) Suppose You Wanted to Learn to Speak Somali. One Person’s Answer:
- 9) The Culture Map (Book) Might Unlock Cultural Clashes
- 10) Missionary Singles Download Link (Corrected)
- 11) Videos Designed to Mentor Missions Advocates
- 12) Why Can’t We Catalogue Videos Like the Seventh-Day Adventists?
- 13) We’re Grateful for . . .
- 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
Recent Comments…