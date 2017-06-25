This conference focuses on families who are educating their children cross-culturally. Organizers invite you to participate in a program designed for each family member.
*** Seminars for parents will assist you in making informed education decisions for your family.
*** Consult individually with educators and counselors who care about your family’s unique needs.
*** Achievement and diagnostic testing in English will be available for children and teens.
*** Quality programs for children teens
Learn more at . . .
4) Family Education Conference for Global workers
This conference focuses on families who are educating their children cross-culturally. Organizers invite you to participate in a program designed for each family member.
Recent Comments…