4) Family Education Conference for Global workers

This conference focuses on families who are educating their children cross-culturally. Organizers invite you to participate in a program designed for each family member.

*** Seminars for parents will assist you in making informed education decisions for your family.

*** Consult individually with educators and counselors who care about your family’s unique needs.

*** Achievement and diagnostic testing in English will be available for children and teens.

*** Quality programs for children teens

