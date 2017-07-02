Crossing Cultures is a new group training with themes resembling those of Perspectives. It’s a great “toe in the water” prior to committing to Kairos. Learn more at…
- 2017/07/02 — Brigada Today
- 1) Slovak and Czech Christian Resources Directory
- 2) How to Find the Bible in Over 1500 Languages.
- 3) Catch This Free Webinar on Forgiveness
- 4) Native American Resources
- 5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
- 6) POLAND Ajmera Haven Retreat 2017
- 7) Scripture Prayers for Unreached Peoples (Eng., Russian, Ukrainian)
- 8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources
- 9) Simply Mobilizing and Kairos USA are Offering a New Course
- 10) Take Home a Free eBook, “Self-Care Plan for Global Workers”
- 11) Hats off to the Folks at 4KWorldMap.com
- 12) Still Amazed by Clipmate
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Have You Checked out Google’s Products Lately?
