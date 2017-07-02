11) Hats off to the Folks at 4KWorldMap.com

We recently asked for help from the folks at the 4K Mapping Team. We were putting together a teaching exhibit for churches and convention delegates to learn more about the unreached. We were, in a word, THRILLED, by the results. They were easy to work with, quick and efficient to deliver, and spot-on with what we needed. What’s more, it’s really obvious that they love the unreached. We’re grateful to the 4K Mapping Team for their commitment to Christ and the Great Commission. God bless you guys! Also, they’ve inherited part of GMI’s legacy of research and information, so be sure to stop at their site after Aug. 15th to see that collection. Learn more at…

http://4kworldmap.com/gmi-legacy/