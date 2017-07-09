CityTeam’s “DMM of the Americas” division is all set to host two trainings in Dallas. These are the Disciple 101 and 201 trainings and they sound really interesting. Learn more at…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week July 2017 S M T W T F S « Jun 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31