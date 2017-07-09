Every hour is a different topic, wherever you are around the world, from 9am CDT to 9pm CDT. They’re even doing international live broadcasts. Learn more and sign up at…
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/07/09 — Brigada Today
- 1) ICTA To Offer Computer Security (like Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam)
- 2) Need a Fundraising Boost?
- 3) TEFL Certificate Online: Teaching English As a Foreign Language
- 4) Zume Project Designers: We Like What You’ve Done to the Place
- 5) Great News: Laptop Bans Dropped from Two More Airplanes
- 6) Hats off to Gmail for Ending Ad-Targeting Email Scans
- 7) How Will We Finish the Remaining 29% of World Evangelization?
- 8) CityTeam (DMM of the Americas) to Host Two Trainings in Dallas
- 9) Get Ready Now for Saudi Global Day of Prayer, Sept. 23
- 10) Still Enthralled with This Video on the Global Sovereignty of God
- 11) How to Teach Kids to Love Language Learning
- 12) We’re on the Hunt for the Best Jail Ministry Resources
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Help me Understand the Running of the Bulls thing
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/07/09 — Brigada Today
- 1) ICTA To Offer Computer Security (like Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam)
- 2) Need a Fundraising Boost?
- 3) TEFL Certificate Online: Teaching English As a Foreign Language
- 4) Zume Project Designers: We Like What You’ve Done to the Place
- 5) Great News: Laptop Bans Dropped from Two More Airplanes
- 6) Hats off to Gmail for Ending Ad-Targeting Email Scans
- 7) How Will We Finish the Remaining 29% of World Evangelization?
- 8) CityTeam (DMM of the Americas) to Host Two Trainings in Dallas
- 9) Get Ready Now for Saudi Global Day of Prayer, Sept. 23
- 10) Still Enthralled with This Video on the Global Sovereignty of God
- 11) How to Teach Kids to Love Language Learning
- 12) We’re on the Hunt for the Best Jail Ministry Resources
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: Help me Understand the Running of the Bulls thing
Recent Comments…