10) “ARM” Offers a Hand to Those Behind Bars

American Rehabilitation Ministries (ARM) offers a leg to stand on for those who have lost all their footing and have been placed behind bars. Often, they’ve bought into a cycle of bad decisions. Sometimes, all it takes to break that cycle, is a friend who believes in them. Maybe you could be that someone. Visit ARM and learn more at…

http://www.arm.org/

