The Frontier Filmmaking Seminar (FFS) is a 6-week training workshop in Taipei that includes a practical field assignment where participants work together with an experienced film crew to produce an evangelistic, dramatic film in the language and culture of an unreached people group. We cover basic training in a variety of filmmaking disciplines including proven cross-cultural methods and participants serve as production assistants on the film in Japan. Learn more at…
- 2017/07/23 — Brigada Today
- 1) Frontier Filmmaking Seminar coming to Taiwan & Japan
- 2) Learn from a Writer/Director/Producer How to Tell a Better Story
- 3) We asked about Jail Ministries: You Answered!
- 4) TESOL Training in Asia
- 5) Online DMM Training in English, Spanish or Russian — For Free!
- 6) Any Good Case Study Examples of Using Social Media for Outreach?
- 7) In our Ongoing Search for Missions Training Sites…
- 8) Are there any DOWNSides to Disciple Making Movements?
- 9) Get Your Start in Marketplace Ministries in this Free Online Course
- 10) What’s the Best “Template” for Kicking off a New Mission Team?
- 11) So you Have to Raise Mission Support? Get the Book
- 12) Suppose You’re a Cross-Cultural Worker Homeschooling Your Kids…
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: What’s the State of the Church in Your Country?
- 15-Subscription Information
