1) Frontier Filmmaking Seminar coming to Taiwan & Japan

The Frontier Filmmaking Seminar (FFS) is a 6-week training workshop in Taipei that includes a practical field assignment where participants work together with an experienced film crew to produce an evangelistic, dramatic film in the language and culture of an unreached people group. We cover basic training in a variety of filmmaking disciplines including proven cross-cultural methods and participants serve as production assistants on the film in Japan. Learn more at…

http://www.create2020.com

