12) Why Does Brigada Still Spell Out the Entire URL of Links?

In a day and age when seemingly *everybody* links long URL’s to innocent words in the middle of sentences, why does Brigada continue to spell out links on a separate line, with the “http://” in front of the URL? There are several answers:

a) First (and the shortest answer), some (many?) of our readers still print their Brigada editions and hand the paper copies to friends and colleagues in their offices. Did you ever stop to realize that when you print a webpage or email, the link *behind* that bold word is completely invisible? We’ve always believed that, contrary to popular opinion, at least when it comes to web pages and emails, the printed page isn’t very powerful — if the links are all missing. So we spell them out — every time — on their own separate line, so they won’t get mixed up with periods or other punctuation or get mixed in with other words or text. But just as importantly, …

b) Secondly, there’s a philosophical reason too. We’ve always thought it was weird that people would just *blindly* click on a link without paying attention to where they’re going. So we made a commitment long ago that we’d provide the link, regardless of how long it is, and that the link *behind* the link would be exactly the same as the printed link on the page. In other words, unlike other pages, we *SHOW* you exactly where we’re going to send you when you click. Now granted… you could make the argument that one can always hover one’s mouse over the link to verify (since modern browsers then display the link hiding under the link), but we just always thought it was more honest to be straight with you — about where you’re about the fly.

c) Finally, we just like the idea that this “full disclosure practice” would hopefully help people name links logically, if at all possible. Why wouldn’t it be possible that if you go to

http://www.cnn.com/world

it should take you to the world news summary page? (And it does, by the way.) If people would just be a bit more logical about naming their webpages, then the world would be a friendlier place ANYWAY. I mean, what if CNN had named their page, cnn.com/1359799/july/2016/fkdlsifl ??? That just wouldn’t make any sense, eh? So we love letting you SEE the link because it helps the world see how (hopefully) orderly web page creators can be.

That’s all we’ve got to say about that. : )