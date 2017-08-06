6) Check Out This Two-Year Training Program Combining Learning & Doing

Here’s a two-year training program that gives workers a change to learn and serve among unreached people groups (UPG’s) in Africa. It’s called TIMO and most TIMO Teams have Africans on the team as team members and all team leaders/mentors are experienced cross-cultural workers with 5 or more years of experience. The team goes thru a guided but flexible curriculum and focuses on learning heart language, culture and building relationships in the host community. It is designed for those called to long term cross cultural missions and gives team members a chance to try new things, make mistakes, be mentored, learn how to engage the unreached, all the while actually doing ministry among a UPG! See the video at

https://vimeo.com/6533645

Think About It from AIM On-Field Media on Vimeo.

TIMO is a ministry of the Africa Inland Mission, but TIMO partners with many other mission orgs and runs multi-organizational teams. Learn more at…

https://aimint.org/timo/