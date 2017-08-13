9) “Full Sail” Conference for Support Raising Leaders and Coaches

At the Mission Inn in Orlando Florida, you can put fresh wind in the sails of your directors, support raising trainers and coaches. During February 6-9, 2018, Experience three days of action packed training in a beautiful setting covering the four essential pillars in a healthy support raising culture. Register today!

https://supportraisingsolutions.org/

You can also pick up support-raising boot camp trainings like September 11-12 in Rogers, AR; October 26-27 in Waynesville, NC; November 13-14 in Brea, CA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.