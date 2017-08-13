13) We’re Grateful for…

… the folks at Visual Story for sending $100 to help push Brigada out to thousands of mobilizers and change agents throughout the globe. Thank you! We appreciate you!

… the gift of $20 from our friends at Elijah Company. May God bless you!

… the gift of $40 from Reignbridge in Camarillo, CA. Thank you!

Would you consider joining with them in empowering Brigada to the nations? It’s easy to give. Just click “Donate” at www.brigada.org, or mail a check payable to Team Expansion (Brigada), 13711 Willow Reed Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. Team Expansion is a 501(c)3 incorporation so, for USA citizens, your gift to Christ through Team Expansion is tax-deductible. Thank you, in advance, for your partnership!