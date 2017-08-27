2017/08/27 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org





Multiplying Movement Podcast

Support Raising Solutions Can Help You Achieve 100% of Your Budget!

Webinar: How to Use AR/VR in Your Ministry to Tell Better Stories

Get Professional Tefl Certificate Online To Get Job Overseas

Your Favorite Super-Secure Email Service?

Use this Approach to Become More Efficient and Effective

Check out This Free Course to Overcome Internet (& More) Addictions

Your Take on the Book, “From Cairo to Christ” ???

We Asked About the Origin of the Phrase “Member Care” Recently

Know Someone Who Needs Recovery From an Addiction to a Vice?

If You Live in These 7 States in the USA, The Clock is Ticking…

Want to submit an item for Brigada?

We’re Grateful for…

The Last Bit: How do YOU Define Disciple Making?

Closing Stuff