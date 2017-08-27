The Multiplying Movement Podcast features conversations on multiplying disciple making in the every day of life. They invite people to share their stories of God multiplying His purposes through relationships, describing the DNA of disciple-making movements that are emerging globally. Check them out at…
2 Responses to Multiplying Movement Podcast
Ed Kearn 2017/08/31
More great podcasts on this subject–which I am really enjoying:
https://www.movements.net/podcast/ (Steve Addison)
Joe Reed 2017/09/01
and this one… http://moredisciples.com/subscribe-to-podcast/
This is a critical conversation for the West right now.