Your Favorite Super-Secure Email Service?

It’s been some time since we looked at super-secure email services. And since we all know (or at least suspect) that Microsoft and Google have both made a deal with the devil, so to speak (in that certain governments have forced their hand, refusing to give bandwidth unless Microsoft and Google would give them a backdoor into email accounts (if for no other reason than in the name of fighting terrorism), what super-secure email service might you recommend to workers today (if they positively have to keep things on the down low)? Maybe Hushmail has finally managed to modernize a bit?

http://www.hushmail.com

Are they the standard against which all other services are judged? What’s YOUR opinion?