It’s been some time since we looked at super-secure email services. And since we all know (or at least suspect) that Microsoft and Google have both made a deal with the devil, so to speak (in that certain governments have forced their hand, refusing to give bandwidth unless Microsoft and Google would give them a backdoor into email accounts (if for no other reason than in the name of fighting terrorism), what super-secure email service might you recommend to workers today (if they positively have to keep things on the down low)? Maybe Hushmail has finally managed to modernize a bit?
Are they the standard against which all other services are judged? What’s YOUR opinion?
2 Responses to Your Favorite Super-Secure Email Service?
asdfasdf 2017/08/31
Hushmail is not 100% secure. Zimmerman sold it to a large corporation, and now it is just like the others, legal in countries whose governments demand a backdoor.
It is better to go with the illegal services, at lease those that are illegal in the USA and Europe.
Ed Brown 2017/08/31
We’re starting to use Virtru (https://www.virtru.com) on top of Gmail. It’s a pretty slick encryption service – works in the Gmail browser window but also has an Outlook add-on. Recipient receives a link and has to unencrypt in a browser window.