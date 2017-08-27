If You Live in These 7 States in the USA, The Clock is Ticking…

If you live in WA, MT, MN, MO, KY, PA, or ME, the clock is ticking on your driver’s license. After January 22nd, 2018, the TSA will no longer accept driver’s licenses from these states unless something changes in the next year. So you’ll literally need a passport to fly – even domestically! Check it out at Homeland Security’s website…

https://www.dhs.gov/real-id-and-you-rumor-control

Learn more here as well…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/flights/2017/01/04/drivers-license-real-id-tsa-compliant/96162418/