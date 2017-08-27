The Last Bit: How do YOU Define Disciple Making?

Have you noticed that the term, “discipleship” or disciple-making doesn’t really have a standardized definition? For example, some trainers refer to it more along the lines of a Bible College degree in one’s personal spiritual walk…

http://www.maninthemirror.org/a-look-in-the-mirror/218-how-a-pastor-can-implement-discipleship-church-wide

while others utilize the term to refer to an action- or obedience-orientation. For example, check out…

http://moredisciples.com/about/

What’s YOUR definition of disciple making and how would you distinguish it from others’ definition? Please click Comment after the web version of this item… and thanks in advance for your thoughts.