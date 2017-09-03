2017/09/03 – Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org

Ken Anderson Films Streamed Online in 37 Languages

Learn to Communicate Timeless Truth Through Story

How to Learn Something About 25 Of The World’s Largest Cities

Support Raising Leaders Conference: Full Sail

Last tentmaking course in 2017

Curious About Progress With Global Bible Translation?

Tentmaking Briefs is now Tentmaking Today

Curious About the Origin of the Term, “Member Care?”

The Whole North Korea Thing… What’s Up With That?

Follow-up on Secure (on Not) Email

What are YOUR Simple Instructions for Changing the World?

Remembering Those Struck by Disaster

We’re Grateful for…

The Last Bit: Let’s Make a Reading List for Marketplace Ministries

Closing Stuff