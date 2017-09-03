2017/09/03 – Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion
Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org
Ken Anderson Films Streamed Online in 37 Languages
Learn to Communicate Timeless Truth Through Story
How to Learn Something About 25 Of The World’s Largest Cities
Support Raising Leaders Conference: Full Sail
Last tentmaking course in 2017
Curious About Progress With Global Bible Translation?
Tentmaking Briefs is now Tentmaking Today
Curious About the Origin of the Term, “Member Care?”
The Whole North Korea Thing… What’s Up With That?
Follow-up on Secure (on Not) Email
What are YOUR Simple Instructions for Changing the World?
Remembering Those Struck by Disaster
We’re Grateful for…
The Last Bit: Let’s Make a Reading List for Marketplace Ministries
Closing Stuff
Recent Comments…