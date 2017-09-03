We’re Grateful for…

…a gift of $184.71 from ISA, the insurance specialists. Learn more about their offerings at…

http://www.missionaryhealth.net/brigada/

… a gift of $100 from Mission Network. Thank you so much for your help. They give $100/month to speed Brigada on its way to mobilization specialists and missionaries all over the world and we’re so grateful. God bless oyu Mission Network!

… a gift of $50 from a big fan of Ken Anderson Films. Learn more at…

http://kenandersonfilms.com

Would you consider joining with them in empowering Brigada to the nations? Do you think your church would consider sending a one-time gift to multiply the capacity of each of the thousands of churches, organizations, and individuals who receive Brigada? It’s easy to give. Just click “Donate” at www.brigada.org, or mail a check payable to Team Expansion (Brigada), 13711 Willow Reed Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. Team Expansion is a 501(c)3 incorporation so, for USA citizens, your gift to Christ through Team Expansion is tax-deductible. Thank you, in advance, for your partnership!