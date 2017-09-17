FILE – In this June 13, 2012 file photo, a Rohingya Muslim man who fled Myanmar to Bangladesh to escape religious violence, cries as he pleads from a boat after he and others were intercepted by Bangladeshi border authorities in Taknaf, Bangladesh. She is known as the voice of Myanmar’s downtrodden but there is one oppressed group that Aung San Suu Kyi does not want to discuss. For weeks, Suu Kyi has dodged questions on the plight of a Muslim minority known as the Rohingya, prompting rare criticism of the woman whose struggle for democracy and human rights in Myanmar have earned her a Nobel Peace Prize, and adoration worldwide. (AP Photo/Anurup Titu, File)
We’re not sure how the public is missing the plight of the Rohingya people from Burma/Myanmar, fleeing across the muddy borderlands into the Chittagong Hill tracts of subsistence farmers in Bangladesh, but it sure doesn’t feel like to us that their plight is being noticed by the masses. The Rohingya are landing there with no food and only the clothing on their backs. There’s little to no housing for them (now that 700,000 have arrived), no hope, little help, and no identity. What kind of future can they anticipate? To learn more, check out the zillions of news video documentaries like this 30-minute view into their lives:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=449&v=-TezCbjmruMRohingya
So what’s your opinion on why or how the public is missing out on this suffering? (Maybe they’re distracted by other catastrophes elsewhere?) And have you heard of any great way to be of service to them?
6 Responses to What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?
Karl 2017/09/21
The PBS NewsHour is covering this persecution and migration almost daily.
Peter 2017/09/21
I know of quite a few NGOs who start working there, including some based on Christian values.
It will be a tough fundraising effort, now that natural disasters hurricanes and earthquakes and floods are in the media. And NGOs also facing access issues to the affected refugees due to the political circumstances in these 2 countries.
There are NGOs ready to go and help – and even doing assessments -, but lacking the funding to implement bigger projects.
Dave B. 2017/09/21
As Christians, we ought not to turn a blind eye to any need. We do what we can even though many of us are very limited in what we can do.
I am praying that Christians will do our part to see how we can give them food, water and clothing – in the through the love of Jesus Christ. May they sense our love and God’s love and be drawn to the Kingdom.
Helen Ernst 2017/09/21
Partners Relief and Development (www.partner.ngo) has been working in this region since 1995, sharing the love of Christ and practical help. I trust their knowledge of this people and how to help.
Deborah 2017/09/22
Partners is a fantastic way to help the Rohingya! They do good work. Here’s a direct link. https://www.partners.ngo/take-action/save-the-rohingya
Mike 2017/09/22
My wife volunteers at the Rohingya Culture Center in Chicago. They are desperate for more volunteers.