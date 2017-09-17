The Last Bit: Nabeel Qureshi (1983-2017)

Last week, we asked for prayer for Nabeel Qureshi (in the item, “Author of ‘Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus’ Needs Your Prayers”). Unfortunately, we’re so sorry to have to report that he passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16. His loss will be widely and deeply felt among all those who desire to see Muslims come to faith in Jesus Christ as Lord.

We first heard about Nabil from field workers who were implementing disciple-making movement principles overseas. They were using Nabeel’s writings as a significant part of their ministries, seeing fruit from their labor. A portion of their work was being significantly (and positively) impacted by Nabil’s writings and testimonies. He will be missed. Learn more about his remarkable life in sites like these:

https://blogs.thegospelcoalition.org/justintaylor/2017/09/16/nabeel-qureshi-1983-2017/

http://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2017/september-web-only/ravi-zacharias-nabeel-qureshi-apologist-rzim.html

http://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2017/september/died-nabeel-qureshi-author-seeking-allah-finding-jesus-rzim.html

Did Nabil make a contribution to your own life? If so, please say something about that contribution as a memorial here. We’ll make sure these are seen by Michelle and Ayah. Thank you in advance for your words.