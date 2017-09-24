Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:

Kim Fredrickson, author and former counselor, has a new book, Give Your Kids a Break: Parenting with Compassion for You and Your Children. It’s slated to be released on 10/24/17. But the digital version is already available to pre-order now for only $2.99 (regular price 8.99). Everyone cares deeply about little (and big) ones. When we don’t know how, we may default to blaming, shaming, and bashing. The good news is there is another way. http://kimfredrickson.com/books/give-your-kids-a-break/

One Response to Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:

  1. Andrew DIPROSE 2017/09/28 Reply

    I just searched for it on Amazon. Unfortunately it is only available in Kindle editions. I usually read books on printed paper. Hopefully it will soon be available in ordinary printed format.

    Andrew

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.