Get Started with DMM by Taking in This Two-Day Training

Have you been wondering, “What in the world is DMM?” Now you can find out — in two days, of all things!!! The dates are Nov. 15-16 and the place is the Peoria Convention Center. And get this — this workshop will set you back exactly $35, which includes the costs of the program and all the materials. (There’s no way they’re breaking even on this. Once you see the experience of the people involved, this has to be a situation in which the instructors are donating their time because they believe in the material. They are truly world-class trainers, each with experience launching DMM’s in a variety of cultures: Curtis, Frank, Andy, Terry and Amy. May God bless them. Because our seminar fees aren’t doing a whole lot of that.) Now, as I carefully examine things, there is a slight catch. You also have to register for ICOM (the International Conference on Missions), but that sets you back just $40 and for that, you can attend a four-day missions conference (for $40?; I don’t get these pricing structures.) Download the no-nonsense one-page flyer to learn more at…

http://www.brigada.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/DMM-peoria-2017.pdf

Register at…

http://theicom.org/register/

(You’ll have the chance to register for the ‘Pre-conference’ on DMM once you’ve registered for ICOM.)