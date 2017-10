Mission Media U (MMU) is an online learning platform designed to train Christians to be more effective in making disciples and establishing churches. Their course, “Foundations of Media Strategy,” is starting November 2 and running through December 7. Each week in the 5-week course requires 3 hours of work per week including a one-hour live instruction session. For more information, go to

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week October 2017 S M T W T F S « Sep 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31