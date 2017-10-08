Living Well Cambodia is a Christian inter-agency non-profit cooperative that provides training, consultation, assessment, counselling, and opportunities for renewal for all expatriates living and working in Cambodia. The team consists of a variety of experienced and trained caring professionals. Their aim is to provide holistic support and education to allow for those serving in Cambodia to thrive. They desire to provide resources and support to organizations and individuals/couples/families to help them thrive in their time in Cambodia. For more information on staff and resources, visit…

http://www.livingwellcambodia.org/

We recognize some of the staff at this center too. One has actually helped us provide debriefing and care at some events we’ve staged.

(Thanks for this tip too, Jenny!)