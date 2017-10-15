Kelly ODonnell has assembled a fair amount of research detailing the impact of humanitarian stress on emotional health. See the literature review and summary at…
http://www.global-geneva.com/unbreakable-recognizing-humanitarian-stress-and-trauma
(Thanks Kelly!)
2 Responses to Humanitarian Stress and Trauma: What’s the Impact?
Laurie Kroll 2017/10/20
Is this the right link?
Marti Wade 2017/10/20
This one, perhaps:
Unbreakable? Recognizing humanitarian stress and trauma, Kelly ODonnell – October 10, 2017
http://www.global-geneva.com/unbreakable-recognizing-humanitarian-stress-and-trauma/