The Last Bit: Are We Raising Up More, Equal, or Fewer Workers?

If we wanted to acquire accurate data as to how mission organizations are doing in their recruitment of new cross-cultural workers, where would we turn? Are we raising up more missionaries today than we did in 1975? … or fewer? Or about the same? If it’s fewer, do you have theories about why? To comment, just click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Let’s grow a solid list of links and personal testimony about our track record with Matthew 9:35-38. Thanks in advance for your help!