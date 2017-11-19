A Quarter-Century of 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World

This coming year (2018) marks a quarter-century of the 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World movement! If you’ve spent the last few years marooned in space or something, each year during the month of Ramadan, the worldwide church has participated through learning about and praying for its Muslim neighbors. And God is at work! Unprecedented numbers of Muslims are putting their hope in Jesus. Mark your 2018 calendar now and plan ahead for May 15 to June 14, 2018, being the 25th time that Christ-followers have lifted up their Muslim friends to Jesus worldwide. Learn more and pre-order 2018 copies at…

https://www.worldchristian.com/productdetails.php?product_id=37672