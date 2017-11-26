What Software do YOU Use for Fundraising?

We went on the hunt this past week and searched through everything from Salesforce for non-profits through Raiser’s Edge. Believe it or not, we ended up perusing the book, “The God Ask,” which is also good in its own regard, and saw the recommendation for

https://karani.co/

Yes, it’s simpler than some. But maybe the best part is — it’s simpler than some! Seriously. Some of these programs are so powerful. A friend of mine (our I.T. guy — Greg) tells us fairly often, “Remember, with great power comes great sophistication. With great sophistication comes rising complexity.” He was so right on these apps. The ones with so much power sometimes just caused our eyes to glaze over (literally). But we loved Karani and they do seem committed to growth. They’re adding (or have added already?) MailChimp integration — which should raise the bar even more. Give it a look and if you’ve found something better, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.