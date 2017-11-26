Would you Pray for “Finishing the Task,” All Set for Next Week

It’s happening next week at Saddleback. It’s the annual “Finishing the Task” conference. So it’s probably too late to make the decision to go. But it’s NOT too late to pray that God will bless the event. Please stop by the website at…
http://www.finishingthetask.com/ftt_conf_details.htm
Get all the details, then please get serious about asking God to work through the event. Hundreds will gather — and you can gather with us by circling around the throne of God.
Lara Heneveld 2017/11/30
We praise God for Brigada and those who will not only be joining us next week but praying over this!
God is moving in amazing ways and we’re so blessed to be a small part of it!